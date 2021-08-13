Sky Cams
Glynn Co. officer in ‘extremely critical condition’ due to COVID-19, according to police department

The Glynn County Police Department
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Glynn County Police Department officer is in critical condition suffering from COVID-19, according to the department.

The police department posted Thursday that the officer was in “extremely critical condition” and was given an escort to a hospital.

The department is asking for the community to pray for the officer, his new bride, and their family.

Posted by Glynn County Police Department on Thursday, August 12, 2021

