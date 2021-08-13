Sky Cams
Glynn County closing buildings to the public due to spike in coronavirus cases

Update on COVID-19 in Glynn County, Ga.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLYNN CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Glynn County will close buildings to the public beginning on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 due to the recent spike in coronavirus cases.

  • W. Harold Pate Courthouse Annex
  • Public Works Administration
  • Police Department Administration and St. Simons Island Substation (closed on Aug. 9, 2021)
  • Fire Administration
  • Parks and Recreation Offices
  • Animal Control Shelter and Offices

Though these buildings will be closed to the public, the offices will be staffed and all departments will be available for contact through methods provided by the county in the following document:

