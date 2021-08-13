Glynn County closing buildings to the public due to spike in coronavirus cases

GLYNN CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Glynn County will close buildings to the public beginning on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 due to the recent spike in coronavirus cases.

W. Harold Pate Courthouse Annex

Public Works Administration

Police Department Administration and St. Simons Island Substation (closed on Aug. 9, 2021)

Fire Administration

Parks and Recreation Offices

Animal Control Shelter and Offices

Though these buildings will be closed to the public, the offices will be staffed and all departments will be available for contact through methods provided by the county in the following document:

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.