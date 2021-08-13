Jamie’s Friday WX Forecast 8-13-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Lots of sunshine and some fair weather clouds this afternoon. Most every city has reached 90° except the immediate coast. That’s a little significant, as that will make six straight days of 90° or above, and that’s the longest streak this summer, but not all year. We had six consecutive days of 90° or above in late May, which was still Spring.

I’m tracking the sea breeze this afternoon and so far, some spotty downpours have developed in McIntosh and Glynn Counties with more possible through the rest of the afternoon before sunset. I’m not looking at anything too disruptive. Temps near your 8:11pm sunset should be about 86°.

Saturday: While not wet from Fred, a coastal trough will give us scattered showers for the first half of the day east of I-95, so not the best morning for beaches, Savannah, Bluffton, and Beaufort, nor Richmond Hill. We should trend drier by mid-late afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and muggy.

Sunday: Fred should be over the northeast Gulf of Mexico approaching landfall along the Florida Panhandle near daybreak Monday. Meanwhile a cold front looks to be stalling just west of us. Deeper tropical moisture should be entering into the Coastal Empire/Lowcountry, which will increase the rain chances and amounts. At this point it appears the best risk of heavy rain and localized flooding will be in Georgia, but could also extend farther north along the SC coast. Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the middle 80s, chance of rain and isolated storms 70%

Monday is a First Alert Weather Day: The greatest impacts from Fred will most likely be the beginning of the week with locally heavy rainfall and street flooding possible, highs in the middle 80s and a 70% chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms.

Remnants Fred will be pulling away by Tuesday evening into Wednesday, then we turn our attention to Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven nearing the Southeast coast by end of next week, but very low confidence on impacts.

MARINE... Friday evening: SE winds 5-10kt, seas 2ft. Saturday: E winds 5-10kt, seas 2-3ft with morning showers likely. Saturday evening: SE winds 10kt, seas 3ft. Sunday: SE winds 10-15kt, seas 3ft, showers and thunderstorms likely. Sunday evening: SE winds 10-15kt, seas 3-4ft with showers and thunderstorms likely.

