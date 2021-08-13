Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Long County schools going virtual due to COVID-19

District leaders in Long County say they are excited and feel prepared heading into the first...
District leaders in Long County say they are excited and feel prepared heading into the first day.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Superintendent David Edwards announced on Friday that public schools in Long County would be switching to virtual learning on Aug. 19.

Edwards said the decision is due to the large number of students who tested positive for COVID-19 or are in quarantine.

The superintendent also said the school system is looking into an extended virtual school option for parents who want to take their kids out of school for the rest of the semester.

Aug. 18 will be a student holiday and staff work day as the school system switches over to virtual learning.

The school system will reevaluate the temporary virtual learning status on Sept. 1.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four tiny Georgia public school districts have temporarily shut down in-person instruction...
4 Georgia districts stop in-person classes due to COVID
19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen
Two people shot at Lincoln, East Anderson in Savannah
Memorial Health urging people without COVID symptoms to not seek testing in emergency department
The Glynn County Police Department
Glynn Co. officer in ‘extremely critical condition’ due to COVID-19, according to police department

Latest News

SCCPSS school leaders give COVID-19 update at first board meeting of new year
SCCPSS school leaders give COVID-19 update at first board meeting of new year
Long Co. School System quarantines 49 students along bus line
Long Co. School System quarantines 49 students along bus line
A temporary law about face masks in the South Carolina state budget could soon face a legal...
How the state budget blocked SC schools from implementing mask mandates
sc masks
VIDEO: How the budget blocked school mask requirements