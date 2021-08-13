Long County schools going virtual due to COVID-19

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Superintendent David Edwards announced on Friday that public schools in Long County would be switching to virtual learning on Aug. 19.

Edwards said the decision is due to the large number of students who tested positive for COVID-19 or are in quarantine.

The superintendent also said the school system is looking into an extended virtual school option for parents who want to take their kids out of school for the rest of the semester.

Aug. 18 will be a student holiday and staff work day as the school system switches over to virtual learning.

The school system will reevaluate the temporary virtual learning status on Sept. 1.

