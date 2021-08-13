Sky Cams
Longtime mayor of Allenhurst, Ga. dies

(Coastal News Service)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT
ALLENHURST, Ga. (WTOC) - An elected leader and longtime public servant in Liberty County has passed away.

Thomas Hines, the longtime mayor of Allenhurst, passed away Thursday in Savannah. He had been hospitalized the past month at Memorial Health for heart failure.

Prior to becoming mayor in 2004, Hines was also the fire chief of the Walthourville fire department. Right after 9-11, he and several other firefighters made the trip to New York to drop supplies and assist fellow firefighters.

Mayor Hines was only 59 years old.

*The Coastal News Service contributed to this report.

