Longtime mayor of Allenhurst, Ga. dies

ALLENHURST, Ga. (WTOC) - An elected leader and longtime public servant in Liberty County has passed away.

Thomas Hines, the longtime mayor of Allenhurst, passed away Thursday in Savannah. He had been hospitalized the past month at Memorial Health for heart failure.

Prior to becoming mayor in 2004, Hines was also the fire chief of the Walthourville fire department. Right after 9-11, he and several other firefighters made the trip to New York to drop supplies and assist fellow firefighters.

Mayor Hines was only 59 years old.

*The Coastal News Service contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.