Mask fights rip Georgia schools as hospitals repeat warnings

ATLANTA (AP) — Fights over masks in schools continue to tear at Georgia communities even as hospital leaders again warn of shrinking capacity amid rising COVID-19 cases.

More than 100 protesters gathered Thursday at the Cobb County school board headquarters in Marietta. Most of them are trying to push Georgia’s second-largest school district to mandate masks. Cobb has a mask-optional policy, like the majority of Georgia school districts.

Monroe County school board members voted 6-0 on Wednesday to roll back a mask mandate that had been in place for only 24 hours. The Fulton County district, which mandates masks for all, announced it would open a mask-optional school for up to 500 students.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.