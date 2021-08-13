Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Mask fights rip Georgia schools as hospitals repeat warnings

A pro-mask demonstrator, right, speaks with a non-mask demonstrator, left at the Cobb County...
A pro-mask demonstrator, right, speaks with a non-mask demonstrator, left at the Cobb County School Board Headquarters during a pro mask wearing protest, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Marietta, Ga. Many school districts nationwide have seen parents protesting for and against masks. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)(Mike Stewart | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Fights over masks in schools continue to tear at Georgia communities even as hospital leaders again warn of shrinking capacity amid rising COVID-19 cases.

More than 100 protesters gathered Thursday at the Cobb County school board headquarters in Marietta. Most of them are trying to push Georgia’s second-largest school district to mandate masks. Cobb has a mask-optional policy, like the majority of Georgia school districts.

Monroe County school board members voted 6-0 on Wednesday to roll back a mask mandate that had been in place for only 24 hours. The Fulton County district, which mandates masks for all, announced it would open a mask-optional school for up to 500 students.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four tiny Georgia public school districts have temporarily shut down in-person instruction...
4 Georgia districts stop in-person classes due to COVID
19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen
Two people shot at Lincoln, East Anderson in Savannah
Memorial Health urging people without COVID symptoms to not seek testing in emergency department
The Glynn County Police Department
Glynn Co. officer in ‘extremely critical condition’ due to COVID-19, according to police department

Latest News

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported nearly 4,500...
SC reports more than 4,400 new COVID-19 cases, highest since January
DHEC recommends masks for students in S.C. schools
DHEC recommends masks for students in S.C. schools
The Glynn County Police Department
Glynn Co. officer in ‘extremely critical condition’ due to COVID-19, according to police department
(Source: Effingham County Sheriff's Office)
Effingham Co. deputy dies due to COVID-19