New chief takes charge of the Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Department

(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - There was a changing of the guard Friday at an emergency service operation in the Lowcountry.

Tim Ogden officially took over as the new chief for the Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Department. A promotion he’s excited for.

“It’s an awesome opportunity to be able to serve this community in this capacity. I’m looking forward to continuing to serve,” Ogden said.

Ogden says he has a few specific goals in mind for his tenure as chief.

“Increasing our level of medical training, fire training is a top priority of mine. I want to also be able to maintain our equipment and be able to better serve our community with more effective ways of producing the fire service,” he said.

He says it’s a lot of responsibility to take on, but the support staff around him is helping him through it.

“It’s a little overwhelming at times because it’s quite a responsibility to serve the city of Beaufort and the town of Port Royal, but Chief Bertholf’s been great and the transition’s been smooth,” Ogden said.

There was supposed to be a big promotion ceremony Friday night, but that got turned into a cookout luncheon due to rising COVID cases. A sign of the times Ogden is stepping into.

