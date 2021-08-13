One dead after truck runs off roadway, strikes tree in Colleton County

Sky Cams
Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a truck ran off the roadway and struck a tree in Colleton County. It happened around12:30 p.m. on U.S. 17-A near Stonewall Hill Drive.(Gray News)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a truck ran off the roadway and struck a tree in Colleton County.

It happened around12:30 p.m. on U.S. 17-A near Stonewall Hill Drive.

Trooper Matt Southern said a 2002 Nissan pickup truck was traveling northbound on the highway when it ran off the road and struck a tree. Southern said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

Highway Patrol officials said the driver was transported to the Trident Medical Center and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

