One dead after truck runs off roadway, strikes tree in Colleton County
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a truck ran off the roadway and struck a tree in Colleton County.
It happened around12:30 p.m. on U.S. 17-A near Stonewall Hill Drive.
Trooper Matt Southern said a 2002 Nissan pickup truck was traveling northbound on the highway when it ran off the road and struck a tree. Southern said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
Highway Patrol officials said the driver was transported to the Trident Medical Center and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.