Rain chances increase this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s mild and muggy this morning with temperatures in the mid 70s at sunrise.

The morning drive in to work and school will be dry but send the kids to school with water or a sports drink! Temperatures quickly warm with “feels like” temperatures back in the 90s around by the mid to late morning.

Tybee Tides: 0.4′ 6:20AM I 7.9′ 12:30PM I 1.0′ 6:52PM

Temperatures top out in the lower 90s Friday afternoon with “feels like” temperatures close to 100 degrees. We will once again see sea breeze showers during the afternoon, with some folks getting rain for about 30 minutes and other areas just down the road ending up with nothing. Friday evening plans should be good to go with temperatures in the 80s.

Saturday starts out dry, but we could see a couple downpours with temperatures topping out in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Severe weather isn’t expected, but a few downpours could lead to street flooding. Rain chances increase on Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tropical Update:

Tropical Depression Fred will push in moisture as we head into the work week. Most data have pushed the center of circulation to our west, which lessens our impacts. We will still likely see an increase in moisture on Monday, lingering into the middle of the week. Widespread flooding is not expected, but some areas could see over a couple inches of rain.

We are also watching a tropical wave that will approach the Lesser Antilles this weekend. This system has a 70% chance of development within the next two day and will likely become “Grace”. Stay tuned for updates!

