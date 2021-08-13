Sky Cams
Richmond Hill student pleads for community to take COVID seriously

By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County has one of the highest rates of community transmission in the Coastal Health District.

The county’s Community Transmission Index (CTI) is at 866 - the highest it’s been all summer.

A pediatric office has been trying to keep up with COVID testing this school year. A senior says she sees sick kids every day and she just wants her classmates and the community to take this serious.

Courtney Haray is an aspiring surgical technician. She says she’s only been working at SouthCoast Health for one week and it’s frustrating that some people aren’t doing their part to end the pandemic.

“No one takes it seriously. And me wanting to go into healthcare...I want to be like please wear your mask you know, so we can get out of this. So, when I get up there, into healthcare, I mean this pandemic might be over by then,” Haray said.

She says adult decisions affect kids, and if people don’t start wearing a mask and consider taking the vaccine, she’s worried the cycle of rising cases will continue.

