Rural hospitals implementing precautions to prevent spread of COVID-19

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - Hospitals of all sizes are asking some potential patients to stay away to avoid getting or passing COVID-19.

Once upon a time, hospitals like the one in Metter would see patients of all kinds at all hours of the day or night. Now, they’re asking people questions so they can help screen themselves before they just show up here.

The hospital opened its own urgent care office just before the pandemic. Now, they treat as two separate facilities, one side for COVID and the other for non-COVID patients. They’re trying to cut down the volume of people showing up to the emergency room to possibly expose others to the virus or expose themselves.

Hospital officials say a pandemic hasn’t stopped heart attacks, strokes, or life threatening injuries. They’re trying to protect everyone.

“If you come to the hospital, we’re going to address the most immediate needs first. If you need testing, but aren’t showing symptoms, we’ll certainly be glad to help make sure you get tested,” said Marty Ray, with the Candler County Hospital.

He says they’re working with the local health department, doctors’ offices, and pharmacies to get people tested elsewhere when needed and treated whether they have COVID or not.

He says answering a few quick question can help save you from an unnecessary trip.

