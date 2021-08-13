Sky Cams
Suspect wanted for murder in Hinesville

Naiseam Ward
Naiseam Ward(Hinesville Police)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Hinesville police are asking for the public’s help to find a murder suspect.

Investigators say 18-year-old Naiseam Ward, of Savannah, is wanted in connection to the death of Malik Golden on July 31 at the Harbor Rain Apartments in Hinesville.

Two other suspects connected to the crime, 19-year-old Jeremiah Traylor and 20-year-old Morieo Austin, have already been arrested and are currently in the Liberty County jail. Both have been denied bond.

(L) Jeremiah Traylor, (C) Morieo Austin, (R) Naiseam Ward.
(L) Jeremiah Traylor, (C) Morieo Austin, (R) Naiseam Ward.(Hinesville Police)

If you have any information about Naiseam Ward, please call 911.

