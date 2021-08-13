Tourism season beginning to wind down on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - For students in the Lowcountry, it’s their last Friday before school starts again.

One business said the summer season has gone well so far.

“The season this year has been incredible. Couldn’t ask for anything better except for more employees,” Skillets Café and Grill owner Amie Baima said.

Baima says just because local kids are getting back to the classroom doesn’t mean all her clients are, and that’s good for business.

“Historically it doesn’t go down that much because so many other places around the country don’t go back to school until Labor Day weekend or right before or right after Labor Day. So, our business is still pretty strong,” she said.

She pointed out a significant downside though, that will only aggravate an already existing issue.

“A lot of our employees that live here, they’re high school kids or college kids and they’re back in school, so not only were we short staffed to begin with, but now we’re going to lose even more staff,” Baima said.

Baima said that her weekend business is mostly locals, meaning people from within four hours away, and that’s what will dip. But during the week, she told me business will be pretty much the same as it’s been all summer until after Labor Day comes around.

