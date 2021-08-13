Vidalia leaders beginning plan to fix ‘brown water’ issue

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - City of Vidalia leaders are laying out plans to handle a “brown water” issue in the community.

Mayor Doug Roper says strong infrastructure is key. He says this project will be a big part of both the community’s health and economic growth.

Mayor Roper says brown water coming from the faucet is a common complaint. He says the main culprit for this is old, galvanized pipes that have broken down over time.

The city has been looking at data showing what parts of town complaints come from and where the city’s oldest pipes are. The project to fix it, Roper says, will encompass a flushing program, a chemical optimization and more regular tank cleanings.

Roper says it’ll be funded by money given to the city and state from the American Rescue Plan Act. Mayor Roper says for the project to be successful, the city and community need to work together.

“When we implement this, we need feedback. We need positive feedback; we need negative feedback. This is working, this isn’t working. You know, we’re going to try to do the flushing program at night to minimize the impact for our citizens,” Mayor Roper said.

Mayor Roper says this project will, of course, take time but that by September people will begin to see some operational strategies in place.

