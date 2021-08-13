Wetter weather builds in this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures top out in the lower 90s Friday afternoon with “feels like” temperatures close to 100 degrees.

We will once again see sea breeze showers during the afternoon, with some folks getting rain for about 30 minutes and other areas just down the road ending up with nothing. Friday evening plans should be good to go with temperatures in the 80s. What rain that is left will quickly dissipate after sunset.

Tybee Tides: 7.9′ 12:30PM I 1.0′ 6:52PM I 8.0′ 12:46AM

Saturday starts out dry, but we will see scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly along I-95 and for coastal communities. Severe weather isn’t expected, but a few downpours could lead to street flooding. Rain chances increase on Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Tropical Update: Monday is a First Alert Weather Day

Tropical Depression Fred is still projected to become a Tropical Storm as it approaches Florida. Outside of the cone, rain is still expected for the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry Sunday into Monday. pic.twitter.com/gIL7cqkzT8 — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) August 13, 2021

Tropical Depression Fred will push in moisture as we head into the work week, leading into a wet stretch of weather. Most data have pushed the center of circulation to our west, which lessens our impacts. We will still likely see an increase in moisture on Monday, lingering into the middle of the week. Widespread flooding is not expected, but some areas could see over a couple inches of rain.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven is expected to become Tropical Storm Grace on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/A8Q9zbnaeY — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) August 13, 2021

The tropical wave (Invest 95L) that we have been watching is now Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven and will likely become Tropical Storm Grace on Saturday.

