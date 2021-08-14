COVID-19 impacting GHSA football schedules ahead of season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday night Savannah’s Memorial Stadium played host to a final tune-up game for a pair of local high school football teams before the Georgia High School Association season officially kicks off next week.

The Benedictine Cadets notched a 41-7 win in the scrimmage over Toombs County, but they’ll have to wait another week before they officially kick off their season

Burke County announced they’ll be closing all the schools in the district for the next two weeks due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. That means their first two varsity football games are also cancelled.

The Bears were slated to play Benedictine Friday, August 20 and Richmond Hill on the 27th for week two.

Athletic Directors for both BC and RHHS schools confirmed that they will each reschedule their games against Burke County.

Richmond Hill will face Burke County on September 10, and will keep Aug. 27 as an open date. The Wildcats had a 21-10 win in their Friday night scrimmage at Veterans High School, but the game was suspended with 3:01 left to play due to lightning. Richmond Hill kicks off their 2021 campaign in a cross-state match-up at Beaufort High on the 20th at 7:30 P.M.

Benedictine will play the Bears October 1 on the road and will postpone the start of their season now by one week. They begin their season Aug. 27 at 7:30 P.M. against Miami (Fla.) Christopher Columbus at Memorial Stadium in Savannah.

BC also stated that digital tickets are the only tickets available this year.

