Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Political science professor discusses 2020 Census data

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - America is becoming more diverse, according to new data from the 2020 Census.

Analysts say the biggest jump came, in the multi-racial category. It went from nine million in 2010 to 33.8 million in 2020. That’s a 276 percent increase.

The Latino and Asian communities also saw big jumps. A political science professor at Georgia Southern says this data has a big impact on local communities.

“Another thing is the redistricting process in general. The results of the Census are going to have a big impact on the redistricting process this year in state legislatures. For instance, some states are losing representatives, and some states are gaining representatives,” Professor Kimberly Martin said.

While Georgia and South Carolina are keeping the same number of representatives, Martin says the Census affects funding, and also gives lawmakers an idea of how demographics in their districts have changed over the past decade.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four tiny Georgia public school districts have temporarily shut down in-person instruction...
4 Georgia districts stop in-person classes due to COVID
19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen
Two people shot at Lincoln, East Anderson in Savannah
Memorial Health urging people without COVID symptoms to not seek testing in emergency department
The Glynn County Police Department
Glynn Co. officer in ‘extremely critical condition’ due to COVID-19, according to police department

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
City of Vidalia renovating downtown property
City of Vidalia renovating downtown property
Tourism season beginning to wind down on Hilton Head Island
Tourism season beginning to wind down on Hilton Head Island
Chatham County leaders discuss challenges facing E-911 center
Chatham County leaders discuss challenges facing E-911 center