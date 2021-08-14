Political science professor discusses 2020 Census data

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - America is becoming more diverse, according to new data from the 2020 Census.

Analysts say the biggest jump came, in the multi-racial category. It went from nine million in 2010 to 33.8 million in 2020. That’s a 276 percent increase.

The Latino and Asian communities also saw big jumps. A political science professor at Georgia Southern says this data has a big impact on local communities.

“Another thing is the redistricting process in general. The results of the Census are going to have a big impact on the redistricting process this year in state legislatures. For instance, some states are losing representatives, and some states are gaining representatives,” Professor Kimberly Martin said.

While Georgia and South Carolina are keeping the same number of representatives, Martin says the Census affects funding, and also gives lawmakers an idea of how demographics in their districts have changed over the past decade.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.