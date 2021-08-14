Three charged for catching, selling undersized flounder to Beaufort Co. restaurants

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, three men were catching undersized flounder and selling them to restaurants in Beaufort County.

James Wooten, Dawson Loper, and David Festerman are facing several charges connected to the investigation.

Conservation officers say they watched the men illegally harvest fish for months. Then sell the fish to several businesses in Bluffton.

The owners of Hudson’s Seafood House, ELA’s on the water and the Maiz Taqueria Food truck were all cited.

