Wet pattern continues into the work week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After reaching 90 degrees just after noon, cloud cover and showers kept coastal areas cooler this afternoon and evening.

Most of the rain has dissipated, but a few isolated showers are still possible this evening. Temperatures fall to the mid 70s overnight under mostly cloudy skies.

Showers are possible along the coast early Sunday morning, followed by a few coastal downpours before lunchtime. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will make a return to the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire with highs in the upper 80. Increased cloud cover and rain chances will assist in holding out temperatures below average as we head into the work week.

Monday is a First Alert weather day due to the increased rain chance.

Showers and increased cloud cover will keep us below average heading into the work week. pic.twitter.com/sN29VQQUym — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) August 14, 2021

Southeasterly flow will help bring in showers, as our damp stretch of weather continues through the middle of the work week. Highs will be at least a few degrees below our average high of 91 degrees for the next handful of days.

Tropical Update:

Fred is still a bit disorganized but will likely strengthen into a tropical storm on Sunday as it approaches the Central Gulf coast on Monday. Rain and breezy conditions are expected across Mississippi and Alabama on Monday, but we won’t feel any direct impacts here in the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire.

Fred is expected to become a tropical storm again on Sunday as it approaches the central Gulf coast. pic.twitter.com/RAtchd4VGy — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) August 14, 2021

Tropical Storm Grace is expected to gain strength over the next few days as it approaches Hispaniola. Grace is projected to make it into the eastern Gulf of Mexico by the end of the work week. Stay tuned for updates!

