Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Burton Fire, Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office train teachers on emergency response and care

SSgt. Danny Allen of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office leads teachers through a civilian...
SSgt. Danny Allen of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office leads teachers through a civilian response to active shooting events class in Burton.(Burton Fire Department)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Burton Fire District, along with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office made a visit to public schools in the Burton district last week to educate teachers on responding to school violence and providing emergency care to injured students.

Firefighters and deputies visited six of the seven schools in the district during their teacher training sessions. There are plans to visit the seventh school later.

Officials say part of the training included deputies presenting a brief civilian response to active shooting events class to teachers. SSgt. Danny Allen of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office taught teachers techniques to avoid, deny and defend in the event of an active shooting event and firefighters provided training on treating critical injuries while waiting for professional responders to arrive.

Officials say 300 JACOB’s Kits were installed throughout the six schools to provide teachers with a bleeding control kit to use in the event of an emergency.

The Burton Fire Department says the program is part of their community risk reduction programs and that they are continually analyzing community risks and designing programs to teach the public prevention and responses to emergency situations.

Burton fire officials say that a school shooting is a “low frequency, high risk event” and that they were happy support student safety programs by providing training to the teachers.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Georgia Rep. Mickey Stephens, D - Savannah, packs up after the House went into recess at...
Georgia mourns the loss of Savannah state Rep. Mickey Stephens, 77
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two bodies that were found on Hilton Head...
2 bodies found on Hilton Head Island
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Beaufort MRO and the Coast Guard are searching for a...
Coast Guard suspends search for missing person off Daufuskie Island, other agencies continue search
19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen
Eastbound lane of 204 closed due to accidents

Latest News

Chattahoochee River
Georgia wins fresh ruling in water war with Florida, Alabama
Stethoscope
Health coverage costs will stay flat for Georgia teachers, state workers
Gas is about $1 a gallon higher than last year
Will you like the new gas prices?
Chatham County Police now using school zone speed cameras
Price reports show the cheapest station in the state is priced at $2.62 per gallon, while the...
SC gas prices fall, analysts cite rise in COVID cases