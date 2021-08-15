Calvary Day relying on camaraderie, confidence heading into 2021 season

Sky Cams
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - At the inaugural Optim Orthopedics high school football media day, Calvary Day was represented by Head Coach Mark Stroud and senior Juwan Johnson.

Last season the Cavaliers made it into the quarterfinals of the Class A Private playoffs, finishing with a 9-5 overall record.

Stroud said that his team has more confidence and camaraderie this season since they could spend more time together over the summer when COVID-19 restrictions had lifted.

He has a number of players that already hold college offers, but says he’s not giving them any free passes.

“I’m just letting you know, there’s going to be a lot of people patting you on the back and telling you how great you are, but it will not be me. You know how I feel about you. You know I love you and care about you, but I’m going to be the person that’s really on you,” Stroud said he tells his players. “What got you here is hard work. What got you here is so many other people. We’ve been telling our kids all year, everyone is connected and everyone is an extension. You’re connected to each other.”

Calvary Day opens their 2021 season Friday at the Specialty Sports Complex hosting Prince Avenue Christian at 7:30 p.m.

