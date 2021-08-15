Chatham County’s Fifth District Commissioner gives away fans to elderly in need

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The summer heat is encouraging city leaders to step up and help the elderly. Fifth District County Commissioner Tanya Milton led an effort Saturday afternoon to give away fans to households in need.

Milton said she was riding through her district last week when she noticed a lot of elderly people sitting outside in the heat. She said in her district there are the haves and have-nots. When she realized too many elderly households don’t have fans, she cleared out several stores.

“Some of my areas have been built in 1930s, 1940s and are not equipped with central heat and air so those are the people that we want to reach out to,” said Milton.

She called on leaders from the Fifth District Coalition to make a list of 50 people who need fans the most.

“There is no telling if they have air in their homes so the fans will help out just a little bit,” said Patricia Harris of the Fifth District Coalition.

Just driving through her district and speaking with neighbors, Milton knew they had to act quickly.

“It’s not just hot, we have a heat wave going on and that’s what I thought about on Wednesday,” she said.

With donations from the community and help from neighborhood leaders, they came up with a strategy.

“They made phone calls and low and behold we got a need for fans in almost every neighborhood,” Milton said.

Fifth District Coalition President Queen Reeves said she’s grateful Milton reached out to do something about it.

“It’s a blessing to have a county commissioner that says we’re gonna deliver fans. Do you think anyone in your neighborhood would need one?” said Reeves.

“I can’t wait to go make a delivery and turn the fan on and see how refreshing that might be to somebody who is in need,” said Milton.

Milton also gave out some fans in unincorporated Chatham County and said as more donations come in, she hopes to expand this project.

