Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Chatham County’s Fifth District Commissioner gives away fans to elderly in need

By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The summer heat is encouraging city leaders to step up and help the elderly. Fifth District County Commissioner Tanya Milton led an effort Saturday afternoon to give away fans to households in need.

Milton said she was riding through her district last week when she noticed a lot of elderly people sitting outside in the heat. She said in her district there are the haves and have-nots. When she realized too many elderly households don’t have fans, she cleared out several stores.

“Some of my areas have been built in 1930s, 1940s and are not equipped with central heat and air so those are the people that we want to reach out to,” said Milton.

She called on leaders from the Fifth District Coalition to make a list of 50 people who need fans the most.

“There is no telling if they have air in their homes so the fans will help out just a little bit,” said Patricia Harris of the Fifth District Coalition.

Just driving through her district and speaking with neighbors, Milton knew they had to act quickly.

“It’s not just hot, we have a heat wave going on and that’s what I thought about on Wednesday,” she said.

With donations from the community and help from neighborhood leaders, they came up with a strategy.

“They made phone calls and low and behold we got a need for fans in almost every neighborhood,” Milton said.

Fifth District Coalition President Queen Reeves said she’s grateful Milton reached out to do something about it.

“It’s a blessing to have a county commissioner that says we’re gonna deliver fans. Do you think anyone in your neighborhood would need one?” said Reeves.

“I can’t wait to go make a delivery and turn the fan on and see how refreshing that might be to somebody who is in need,” said Milton.

Milton also gave out some fans in unincorporated Chatham County and said as more donations come in, she hopes to expand this project.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen
Savannah Police: Barricaded suspect now in police custody
Four tiny Georgia public school districts have temporarily shut down in-person instruction...
4 Georgia districts stop in-person classes due to COVID
Two people shot at Lincoln, East Anderson in Savannah
District leaders in Long County say they are excited and feel prepared heading into the first...
Long County schools going virtual due to COVID-19

Latest News

Chatham County’s Fifth District Commissioner gives away fans to elderly in need
Chatham County’s Fifth District Commissioner gives away fans to elderly in need
Happy Birthday! Savannah woman celebrates 102nd birthday
Happy Birthday! Savannah woman celebrates 102nd birthday
Lucille Wright turned 102 years old on Saturday.
Happy Birthday! Savannah woman celebrates 102nd birthday
Georgia DPH kicks off ‘Say “YES” Summer’ with Savannah Bananas
Georgia DPH kicks off ‘Say “YES” Summer’ with Savannah Bananas