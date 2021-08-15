Country Day football “hit the ground running” under new head coach

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Saturday Optim Orthopedics held the first football media day for teams in the area.

As Georgia High School Association teams prepare to kick off August 20, a few local teams are under new leadership. That includes Savannah Country Day.

In 2020, the Savannah Country Day Hornets went 3-7.

John Mohring has now taken over for Country Day, their fourth head coach in as many seasons.

The team returns with 15 seniors, including senior quarterback and team captain Barry Kleinpeter, who has started under center since he was a freshman.

Mohring just took over on June 5, so the Hornets have had to hit the ground running to learn the new playbook.

“We have a long way to go, but I just look forward to the challenge,” Mohring said. “Look forward to some of these rivalries that I’m slowly learning about, but it should be a great season.”

Kleinpeter said he isn’t worried about individual statistics as much as he is getting back in the win column.

“The main thing is just winning every Friday night and making teammates around me better and just bringing those younger guys up,” Kleinpeter said. “Really helping the quarterbacks, the younger guys. Helping them learn the offense, learn their reads and just be the best teammate I can be.”

The Hornets open their 2021 campaign Friday at home on Saunders Field against Bulloch Academy. It’s set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

