Eastbound lane of 204 closed due to accidents

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An eastbound lane of 204 is closed after a single-vehicle accident near the King George Boulevard exit, according to Chatham County Police.

Police confirm there are three people with non-life-threatening injuries. One person has been transported to a nearby hospital.

A second accident occurred on 204 near Sweetwater Station Drive. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Chatham County Police urge drivers to use caution in the area as traffic is slowed.

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.