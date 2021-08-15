Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Eastbound lane of 204 closed due to accidents

(Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An eastbound lane of 204 is closed after a single-vehicle accident near the King George Boulevard exit, according to Chatham County Police.

Police confirm there are three people with non-life-threatening injuries. One person has been transported to a nearby hospital.

A second accident occurred on 204 near Sweetwater Station Drive. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Chatham County Police urge drivers to use caution in the area as traffic is slowed.

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen
FILE - Georgia Rep. Mickey Stephens, D - Savannah, packs up after the House went into recess at...
State, local leaders react to death of Savannah state Rep. Mickey Stephens
Savannah Police: Barricaded suspect now in police custody
Three charged for catching, selling undersized flounder to Beaufort Co. restaurants
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Beaufort MRO and the Coast Guard are searching for a...
Coast Guard suspends search for missing person off Daufuskie Island, other agencies continue search

Latest News

Motorists drive down Interstate 26 in Charleston County on August 14, 2021.
South Carolina’s new ‘slowpoke’ law takes effect Sunday. Here’s what you need to know
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: South Carolina’s new ‘slowpoke’ law takes effect Sunday. Here’s what you need to know
State Troopers are asking drivers to be aware behind the wheel as children prepare to return to...
SC Highway Patrol urges drivers to use care as children return to school
Lanes of Abercorn Street closed due to crash involving police officer