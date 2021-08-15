Georgia DPH kicks off ‘Say “YES” Summer’ in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Public Health launched its Say “YES” Summer initiative on Saturday in Savannah, one of five stops across the Peach State. It’s a statewide effort to get more Georgians to roll up their sleeves for a COVID-19 vaccine.

“I think that this is a reflection of the public sentiment of how they feel,” said Dr. Chris Rustin, an administrator with the Chatham County Health Department. “We’re very encouraged that people are wanting to put their information on the wall and hopefully encourage the next person to get vaccinated.”

For some who wrote their reasons on a chalkboard in Forsyth Park, getting the vaccine meant being able to spend time with their grandparents or having the chance to travel again. For 11th grader Makayla Banks, being fully vaccinated means keeping her loved ones safe.

“To keep me and my family safe,” she said.

The Chatham County Health Department and Coastal Health District are partnering with the DPH for the statewide campaign. Saturday’s event at the Forsyth Farmers’ Market kicked it off.

“We have a great location. People have access to our booth and our vaccinators,” said Dr. Rustin.

Partnering with the local art scene also created a fun environment while people waited in line. Dr. Rustin says even if people don’t get the vaccine now, he hopes people leave these events with more information to get it at a later time.

“I’m in school and it just makes me feel like I’m more safe, so being fully vaccinated helps,” said Banks.

The outreach continued Saturday afternoon at Grayson Stadium, where the Savannah Bananas held a vaccine clinic before their game against the Macon Bacon. Bananas President Jared Orton said in the first two hours of the clinic, around 20 people received COVID-19 vaccines.

Other Say “YES” Summer events continue in communities all over Georgia, including Athens and Atlanta.

