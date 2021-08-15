Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Georgia House Speaker releases statement after death of Savannah state Rep. Mickey Stephens

FILE - Georgia Rep. Mickey Stephens, D - Savannah, packs up after the House went into recess at...
FILE - Georgia Rep. Mickey Stephens, D - Savannah, packs up after the House went into recess at the state Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2015, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)(David Goldman | AP)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia House of Representatives Speaker David Ralston (R-Blue Ridge) released a statement Saturday night on the passing of State Representative Mickey Stephens (D-Savannah).

The full statement reads:

“The passing of Mickey Stephens takes from us one of Georgia’s most solid leaders. A man of quiet strength, Mickey was a pillar in the Georgia House and he was my dear friend. Mickey’s utmost priority was the well-being of his constituents and no one fought harder for their community. Our prayers are with Gloria and his family during this time.”

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen
Savannah Police: Barricaded suspect now in police custody
Three charged for catching, selling undersized flounder to Beaufort Co. restaurants
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Beaufort MRO and the Coast Guard are searching for a...
BCSO, Coast Guard searching for missing person off Daufuskie Island
District leaders in Long County say they are excited and feel prepared heading into the first...
Long County schools going virtual due to COVID-19

Latest News

Chatham County Commissioner Tanya Milton gave out fans to the elderly on Saturday.
Chatham County’s Fifth District Commissioner gives away fans to elderly in need
Chatham County’s Fifth District Commissioner gives away fans to elderly in need
Chatham County’s Fifth District Commissioner gives away fans to elderly in need
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Beaufort MRO and the Coast Guard are searching for a...
BCSO, Coast Guard searching for missing person off Daufuskie Island
Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release