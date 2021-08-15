Georgia House Speaker releases statement after death of Savannah state Rep. Mickey Stephens

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia House of Representatives Speaker David Ralston (R-Blue Ridge) released a statement Saturday night on the passing of State Representative Mickey Stephens (D-Savannah).

The full statement reads:

“The passing of Mickey Stephens takes from us one of Georgia’s most solid leaders. A man of quiet strength, Mickey was a pillar in the Georgia House and he was my dear friend. Mickey’s utmost priority was the well-being of his constituents and no one fought harder for their community. Our prayers are with Gloria and his family during this time.”

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.

