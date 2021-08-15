Sky Cams
Happy Birthday! Savannah woman celebrates 102nd birthday

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s not very often that you see someone turn 102. But it’s even more uncommon to see that 102-year-old full of energy.

Lucille Wright turned 102 on Saturday. Her family and friends threw her an outdoor party to celebrate her birthday.

At the event, Wright showed off her fitness and demonstrated her exercises. In addition to exercising, she is known to help her neighbor do chores around the house.

When asked what she was most excited for on her birthday, she said, “For the family. For the family coming out and everything. I enjoyed all that family and friends.”

Wright says with hard work anyone can live to be 102.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

