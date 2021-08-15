Hundreds of surfers compete in state championship a Folly Beach

Sky Cams
By Katie Kamin
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - More than two hundred surfers of all ages hit the waves on Folly Beach this weekend as part of the 2021 Governor’s Cup of Surfing State Championship.

Eastern Surfing Association Representative Marshall DePass said there were surfers from all over the Lowcountry, as well as places like Georgia and Florida, competing this weekend at the Washout.

According to DePass, their competitions last year were cancelled because of COVID. He says not only are they excited to be able to host competitions again, but they are also seeing a huge turnout at the events.

“It’s awesome,” he said. “Our one division is U12 boys and girls, and to have those at absolute full capacity, and then the U14 boys and girls and U16 and on and up, it’s great. Everybody is really thrilled to be back in the water and surfing and to be sharing the family time and the fun on the beach, as well.”

DePass said they have a longboard contest in October at the Isle of Palms County Park, as well as the Eastern Championship at Cape Hatteras in September.

