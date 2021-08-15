Sky Cams
‘It was very hard, but I walked away’: Former Cleveland woman opens plant shop in Savannah

By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The COVID-19 pandemic pushed a Cleveland woman to sell her home and follow a passion she’s been pursuing for years. You might’ve seen “Planted” off Skidaway Road. The plant shop had their grand opening on August 12 and the owner said she’s here to stay.

Planted owner Kathleen Miller quit her job of 17 years and took a three-week-long road trip through the South to figure out if starting a business during the COVID-19 pandemic was the right move for her.

“The first eight months were not pretty. They were not happy,” said Miller.

Miller said she was the top performer at her company of more than 200 people. After COVID hit and her commission was cut by 50 percent, she said she hit a wall.

“It was very hard but I walked away. I had to choose. I had a choice to make — money or my self-respect and my dignity,” Miller said. “I chose my self-respect and my dignity.”

Miller gave it all up and “planted” herself in Savannah.

“Every single thing that needed to fall into place, fell into place,” she said.

She hasn’t looked back since.

“I will be here for the rest of my life,” Miller said.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

