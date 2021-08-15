Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Sen. Lindsey Graham reacts to Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

In response, South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham tweeted “The takeover of...
In response, South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham tweeted “The takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban is a sad and dangerous event for U.S. national security interests and the world at large.”
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Afghanistan’s embattled president left the country Sunday, joining his fellow citizens and foreigners in a stampede fleeing the advancing Taliban and signaling the end of 20 years of American involvement.

The Taliban entered the capital early Sunday and an official in the militant group said it would soon announce the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan from the presidential palace — a return rich in symbolism to the name of the country under the Taliban government ousted by U.S.-led forces after the 9/11 attacks. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief the media.

In response, South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham tweeted, “The takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban is a sad and dangerous event for U.S. national security interests and the world at large.”

He continued, “Jihadists all over the world are celebrating this event.”

In closing, Graham reminded people of the reason for U.S. involvement in the region back in 2001 and said, “It is only a matter of time until al-Qaeda reforms in Afghanistan and presents a threat to the American homeland and western world.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen
FILE - Georgia Rep. Mickey Stephens, D - Savannah, packs up after the House went into recess at...
State, local leaders react to death of Savannah state Rep. Mickey Stephens
Savannah Police: Barricaded suspect now in police custody
Three charged for catching, selling undersized flounder to Beaufort Co. restaurants
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Beaufort MRO and the Coast Guard are searching for a...
Coast Guard suspends search for missing person off Daufuskie Island, other agencies continue search

Latest News

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two bodies that were found on Hilton Head...
2 bodies found on Hilton Head Island
SC teacher group calls for mask mandates in schools
Eastern Surfing Association Representative Marshall DePass said there were surfers from all...
Hundreds of surfers compete in state championship a Folly Beach
Federal prosecutors said in a news release that Jonathan Eugene Grantham, of Graniteville,...
Ex-South Carolina teacher guilty in Georgia child sex case