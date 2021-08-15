St. Andrew’s football prepares for upcoming season under new coach

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Optim Orthopedics held the first football media day for high school teams in the area on Saturday.

As Georgia teams prepare to kick off on Friday, St. Andrew’s is preparing to start the season with a new coach.

Blake Henry is now leading the Lions. Last year St. Andrew’s went 2-5-1 on the year, and they’re working to turn things around.

Henry came in on June 7, and they’ve worked to build the program, bringing back the middle school team. Of the 80 boys at the school, 28 of them are now on the football team.

“When he first showed up on campus, it was like we’d been under him for three or four years,” said Anthony Kusilka, the Lions team captain. “I mean, just the chemistry that he has, and, you know, he’s just a big hype man for us. He’s always yelling. He’s got a real loud voice at practice too, so that will catch our ear, but we’re looking forward to the season. We’ve got a lot of new guys. A lot of first-year players out there at St. Andrew’s and it’s been a grind over the summer. Six practices a week, two-a-days, so we’ve been out there in that sun busting out butts, so I just can’t wait for it to start.”

“I’ve pretty much coached the entire team until the end of July, because we had coaches on all different schedules, and so, we’re getting used to ourselves as a staff. The players getting used to the coaches, so we’re still in the beginning stages, but rewarding, and a little tiring,” said Henry.

The Lions season gets underway on August 27 against Bethesda at home.

