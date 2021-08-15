Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

St. Andrew’s football prepares for upcoming season under new coach

By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Optim Orthopedics held the first football media day for high school teams in the area on Saturday.

As Georgia teams prepare to kick off on Friday, St. Andrew’s is preparing to start the season with a new coach.

Blake Henry is now leading the Lions. Last year St. Andrew’s went 2-5-1 on the year, and they’re working to turn things around.

Henry came in on June 7, and they’ve worked to build the program, bringing back the middle school team. Of the 80 boys at the school, 28 of them are now on the football team.

“When he first showed up on campus, it was like we’d been under him for three or four years,” said Anthony Kusilka, the Lions team captain. “I mean, just the chemistry that he has, and, you know, he’s just a big hype man for us. He’s always yelling. He’s got a real loud voice at practice too, so that will catch our ear, but we’re looking forward to the season. We’ve got a lot of new guys. A lot of first-year players out there at St. Andrew’s and it’s been a grind over the summer. Six practices a week, two-a-days, so we’ve been out there in that sun busting out butts, so I just can’t wait for it to start.”

“I’ve pretty much coached the entire team until the end of July, because we had coaches on all different schedules, and so, we’re getting used to ourselves as a staff. The players getting used to the coaches, so we’re still in the beginning stages, but rewarding, and a little tiring,” said Henry.

The Lions season gets underway on August 27 against Bethesda at home.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen
Savannah Police: Barricaded suspect now in police custody
Four tiny Georgia public school districts have temporarily shut down in-person instruction...
4 Georgia districts stop in-person classes due to COVID
Two people shot at Lincoln, East Anderson in Savannah
District leaders in Long County say they are excited and feel prepared heading into the first...
Long County schools going virtual due to COVID-19

Latest News

St. Andrew’s football prepares for upcoming season under new coach
St. Andrew’s football prepares for upcoming season under new coach
Country Day new head football coach John Mohring alongside senior captain and quarterback Barry...
Country Day football “hit the ground running” under new head coach
Country Day football “hit the ground running” under new head coach
Country Day football “hit the ground running” under new head coach
Benedictine Cadet Ack Edwards scores a touchdown in their scrimmage against Toombs County.
COVID-19 impacting GHSA football schedules ahead of season