Wet weather continues, storms return Monday afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Isolated downpours are producing locally heavy rainfall this afternoon as they move inland.

There are a few lightning strikes within these storms, head inside if you hear thunder! Showers that are offshore will move back toward the coast this evening as well. The thunderstorm threat decreases this evening, but a few showers will be sticking around. Severe weather is not expected, but these small downpours could lead to temporary street flooding in a few communities.

Monday Tybee Tides: 0.7′ 9:02AM I 8.2′ 3:26PM I 1.4′ 10:01PM

Showers dissipate overnight into Monday morning with lows in the mid 70s. After a mostly dry morning, scattered showers and storms will develop once again Monday afternoon. These storms will likely produce lightning along with heavy rainfall, potentially slowing down our Monday afternoon commute. Heavy rain is the biggest threat as these showers and storms move onshore and push inland. Plan a bit of extra time to get where you are going on the wet roads! Highs will only make it to the mid 80s thanks to the cloud cover and showers.

Although Tropical Storm Fred will pass well to our west early this week, we will still see an increase in tropical moisture from the south and southeast through midweek. This means we are looking at an increasing wet start to the work week with widespread rain likely on Monday and Tuesday. Even though heavy rain will be the biggest threat with these storms, we could see a stronger storm or two, especially Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday looks to be wetter than normal as well, but rainfall won’t be as widespread beginning Thursday into this coming weekend. After a week with highs in the 80s, we’ll be back near 90 during the afternoon this weekend.

Tropical Update:

Tropical Storm Fred continues to move toward the central gulf coast, where it is expected to make landfall on Monday near the Florida panhandle. Wind and the storm surge threat will increase for the Florida panhandle heading into Monday, but we will just see an increase in moisture over the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire.

Tropical Storm Grace is bringing wind and rain to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands as it heads toward the Dominican Republic. This storm will have to deal with a lot of land interaction, including dealing with moving over Cuba during the middle of the week. Grace is expected to emerge over the eastern Gulf of Mexico by Thursday as it continues its northwesterly track. We are not expecting impacts from Tropical Storm Grace at this time.

A small area of low pressure north of Bermuda has a 40% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone within the next 48 hours. This system could bring wind, rain and increased waves to Bermuda, but we are not expecting impacts to the mainland United States at this time. Stay tuned for updates! - Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

