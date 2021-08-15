Wetter weather leads to slightly cooler temperatures

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Showers are possible along the coast early Sunday morning, followed by a few coastal downpours before lunchtime.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue over the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire during the early afternoon, holding highs in the upper 80. Increased cloud cover and rain chances will assist in holding out temperatures below average as we head into the work week.

Monday is a First Alert weather day due to the increased rain chance that could slow down our commutes.

Southeasterly flow will help bring in showers, as our damp stretch of weather continues through the middle of the work week. We’ll see this Monday, with scattered showers already around during the morning commute. Highs will be at least a few degrees below our average high of 91 degrees for the next handful of days.

Tropical Update:

Fred is still a bit disorganized but will likely strengthen into a tropical storm on Sunday as it approaches the Central Gulf coast on Monday. Rain and breezy conditions are expected across Mississippi and Alabama on Monday, but we won’t feel any direct impacts here in the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire.

Tropical Storm Grace is expected to gain strength over the next few days as it approaches Hispaniola. Grace is projected to make it into the eastern Gulf of Mexico by the end of the work week.

We are also watching a small area of low pressure a couple hundred miles northeast of Bermuda with a 30% chance of development within the next five days. This system does not look like it will impact the mainland United States. Stay tuned for updates!

