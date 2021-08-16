5 Tips to Start Your Own Trucking Business

Here are some facts from the Small Business Association (SBA). https://www.sba.gov/business-guide/10-steps-start-your-business

1-Research the market. Is there a demand to sustain your business? Is there room for growth? Could you quit your current job, and be able to support yourself and your family?

2-Put your business plan to paper. Just like you need a map on the road, your business needs a map, or a plan of how to run your business. This is crucial when recruiting investors, landlords, vendors.

3-Raise dollars/funding for your new venture. Owning your own business is rewarding, but can come with some apprehension on how to raise funding. Seek out local business resources for loans and investors.

4 Choose your business name. As with naming a child or pet, this is a personal decision. One that will last a long, long time with some success. Do some research on the category and your pending name to ensure your creativity is already duplicated. Be sure to register that name quickly to protect your brand and with the government.

5 Apply for licenses and permits needed, especially what is needed to be a motor carrier. This will keep you legal and ensure all documents are with you at all times.

