Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

5 Tips to Start Your Own Trucking Business

(WTOC)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Here are some facts from the Small Business Association (SBA). https://www.sba.gov/business-guide/10-steps-start-your-business

1-Research the market. Is there a demand to sustain your business? Is there room for growth? Could you quit your current job, and be able to support yourself and your family?

2-Put your business plan to paper. Just like you need a map on the road, your business needs a map, or a plan of how to run your business. This is crucial when recruiting investors, landlords, vendors.

3-Raise dollars/funding for your new venture. Owning your own business is rewarding, but can come with some apprehension on how to raise funding. Seek out local business resources for loans and investors.

4 Choose your business name. As with naming a child or pet, this is a personal decision. One that will last a long, long time with some success. Do some research on the category and your pending name to ensure your creativity is already duplicated. Be sure to register that name quickly to protect your brand and with the government.

5 Apply for licenses and permits needed, especially what is needed to be a motor carrier. This will keep you legal and ensure all documents are with you at all times.

Remember to help get you own (?business) trucking company off the ground make sure to give Patriot a call! www.patriotiip.com/commercialauto

(AP) -

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Georgia Rep. Mickey Stephens, D - Savannah, packs up after the House went into recess at...
Georgia mourns the loss of Savannah state Rep. Mickey Stephens, 77
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two bodies that were found on Hilton Head...
2 bodies found on Hilton Head Island
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Beaufort MRO and the Coast Guard are searching for a...
Coast Guard suspends search for missing person off Daufuskie Island, other agencies continue search
Clouds roll into downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. The Census Bureau...
Georgia gets more urban and diverse as white residents dip
19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen

Latest News

Planted, Savannah, Ga.
‘It was very hard, but I walked away’: Former Cleveland woman opens plant shop in Savannah
‘It was very hard, but I walked away’: Former Cleveland woman opens plant shop in Savannah
‘It was very hard, but I walked away’: Former Cleveland woman opens plant shop in Savannah
City of Vidalia renovating downtown property
Company closing glass factory in Statesboro