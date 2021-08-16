Beaufort County students head back to school

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Monday was the first day of school for nearly 22,000 students in Beaufort County. WTOC spoke with parents who had varying reactions to dropping their kids off at school as COVID-19 cases rise across the Lowcountry.

“It’s a little scary out here actually,” said Clara Leanna, a parent dropping off her first-grader.

Leanna says she has some safety concerns.

“It’s a little sketchy somewhat with the COVID cases still rising,” she said.

Other parents were feeling typical mixed emotions about the back-to-school separation.

“Sad because I’m letting my babies go but happy to actually let them go back in school,” said parent Crystal Hobbs.

Hobbs says the COVID-19 pandemic has been a strange academic experience for her child, but she has confidence in how the school district is handling it this year.

“A little weird, just because of how everything was last year and it’s better now so hopefully it’s good now,” she said.

“On a scale of 1 to thrilling it was thrilling plus,” said Kathy Corley, Principal of Red Cedar Elementary.

While Corley says she’s excited to start the year, she knows it may have twists and turns.

“We have great plans for what’s going to happen this year no matter what else happens if that makes sense, cause we’re still not sure how things are going to go.”

As for day number one, no positive COVID cases were reported, but they did have students miss today for testing positive a few days in advance.

“There are students who are quarantining now, I couldn’t give you a number, but there are students who were not here today because we knew two or three days ago that they would need to quarantine.”

Corley estimated between a quarter and a third of the students were masked, but she says social distancing was tough to enforce out of the classroom.

“There was hugging, not a lot of it, but it’s a natural thing. There was kids who were close to each other and had to be cautioned not to be close to each other.”

To remind students and staff to follow district guidelines, she had an announcement for everyone right at the start of the day.

“Every now and again I say to the teachers and remember you don’t want to be on anyone’s contact list and we want to stay open, and that’s what I said to the kids on the intercom this morning.”

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.