Bulloch Co. farmers hoping for rain

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As storms target the Gulf Coast and west of us, most people in our area breathe a sigh of relief to see them miss us. But plenty of local farmers are happy to see the rain after a dry stretch.

As cotton farmers hit the second half of their growing season, they say they could actually use a few more showers to get this crop across the finish line.

Gray skies loomed over the fields as plants looked for rain to keep growing. David Cromley and his family planted more than 2,000 acres of cotton back in the dry weather of May. But rainfall since then has bounced the crop back into potentially good yields.

But they’ll need water as these flowery blooms give way to bolls. He says they can’t afford to see these plants dry up in the final month.

“We really need to continue this moisture. A good inch to two inches a week would not be a bad thing. It would be great,” said Cromley.

He says they don’t need a hurricane or tropical storm, but a spinoff shower or two would help.

Ironically, near the end of hurricane season in late October, farmers will want these skies to be clear so they can harvest.

