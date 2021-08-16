Bulloch Co. mom underwhelmed by school district’s COVID-19 protocols

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In Bulloch County, a surge in the number of new COVID cases has some parents asking the district to put more protocols in place, and some keeping their students at home.

One parent WTOC spoke with says she had concerns about the school protocols for this year, but her concerns heightened over the weekend.

The first week of school saw 67 cases and nearly 400 close contacts. Sunday, the district released Week 2 numbers of 331 new cases and nearly 3,200 close contacts. Faith Abell says that’s why her daughter Kyrie will be staying home from middle school this week.

“With me being immuno-compromised, I have to watch the numbers to gauge what’s best for my family,” said Abell.

On Friday, the district announced some protocol changes due to the increase of cases in the community. That included more sanitizing in schools and buses, more frequent fumigation, and changes to lunches and recess. But it doesn’t include mask mandates or quarantines for close contacts.

“Personally, I’d hoped they would at least do what they did last year because that was bare minimum.”

She acknowledges the district counts a student multiple times if they’ve been in close contact with more than one positive case. But she still feels masks and quarantines would stop what she worries will be an exponential spread.

“The majority of middle schoolers have siblings in other schools. So this will just blow up the whole county.”

A spokesperson for the district said they have no plans to add mask mandates or other protocols, but would be monitoring and continue to evaluate.

