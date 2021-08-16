Claxton man arrested following GBI drug investigation in Evans County

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - A Claxton man is facing several charges following a drug investigation in Evans County.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Marquese Shavel Palmer, 29, of Claxton, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 13, following a drug investigation initiated by the GBI Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, with assistance from the Evans County Sheriff’s Office and the Claxton Police Department. Two simultaneous search warrants were served at two locations on Weinnmeir Drive in Claxton.

During this investigation, agents seized one firearm, approximately seven ounces of suspected marijuana, pills, and money, according to the GBI.

Palmer was booked into the Tattnall County Jail and is charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, 1st Offender Probationer, and Possession and Use of Drug Related Objects.

The GBI says additional charges are expected.

If you have information related to drug activity, please contact the Evans County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 739-1611 or GBI-SRDEO at (912) 685-5345. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

