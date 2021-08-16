Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Claxton man arrested following GBI drug investigation in Evans County

Marquese Shavel Palmer
Marquese Shavel Palmer(Evans County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - A Claxton man is facing several charges following a drug investigation in Evans County.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Marquese Shavel Palmer, 29, of Claxton, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 13, following a drug investigation initiated by the GBI Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, with assistance from the Evans County Sheriff’s Office and the Claxton Police Department. Two simultaneous search warrants were served at two locations on Weinnmeir Drive in Claxton.  

During this investigation, agents seized one firearm, approximately seven ounces of suspected marijuana, pills, and money, according to the GBI.

Palmer was booked into the Tattnall County Jail and is charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, 1st Offender Probationer, and Possession and Use of Drug Related Objects.

The GBI says additional charges are expected.

If you have information related to drug activity, please contact the Evans County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 739-1611 or GBI-SRDEO at (912) 685-5345. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Georgia Rep. Mickey Stephens, D - Savannah, packs up after the House went into recess at...
Georgia mourns the loss of Savannah state Rep. Mickey Stephens, 77
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two bodies that were found on Hilton Head...
2 bodies found on Hilton Head Island
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Beaufort MRO and the Coast Guard are searching for a...
Coast Guard suspends search for missing person off Daufuskie Island, other agencies continue search
Clouds roll into downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. The Census Bureau...
Georgia gets more urban and diverse as white residents dip
19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen

Latest News

More than 30 cars jump track as train derails in Georgia
FILE - Blues singer Ray Charles sings "Oh What a Beautiful Morning" in Pasadena, Calif....
Ray Charles, The Judds to join Country Music Hall of Fame
Hilton Head Island state of emergency declared due to rising COVID-19 cases
This year’s State Fair is set to take place from October 13-24.
South Carolina State Fair announces in person return this fall