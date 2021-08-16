Colleton County students return to school with new elementary school curriculum

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Students in Colleton County headed back to the classroom Monday with some changes, especially for those in elementary school.

This year, the district is opened school with a new curriculum and reading instruction for grades K-5.

“The teachers feel as though it’s going to be a welcomed change for our students because it’s going to touch on all of the important components that go along with reading instruction that allows our children to understand vocabulary, comprehension, phonics instruction, phonemic awareness – building on all of those word attack skills that children need to be ready to master reading instruction when they get at that middle and high school level,” Colleton County Superintendent Dr. Vallerie Cave said.

Cave said this curriculum is going to be much more interactive and the themes will build upon themselves. She said parents also can expect a packet to be sent home with reading instructions. She added the curriculum will require parents to read at home with their kids at night.

Cave said there will be a literacy grant announced any day. There is also an arts-implementation grant that will target three schools, grades K-5, that will allow the kids to work with arts integration and literacy to connect the two with media centers. She said implementing the arts into learning is so important.

“It allows children to tap into those interests and allows children to find their way to be very expressive,” Cave said. “It allows children just to tap into those tactile kinesthetic skills that maybe have been underlying and that children can allow the creative expression to be able to come out. So connecting the science, the arts, music, all of the components of just being self-expression.”

She said they are also expanding opportunities for high school students in connection with the University of South Carolina Salkehatchie. She said they are a part of the dual enrollment program. They are also expanding the pathways there with nursing as well as opening an Early College Academy.

She said student’s safety and security is of the utmost priority to her. She said masks cannot be required because of a state mandate but, she said, students and staff can still voluntarily wear one.

