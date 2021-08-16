COVID-19 testing at Savannah Civic Center experiencing large increase in demand

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you need to get a COVID-19 test, be prepared for long lines. Local health departments, hospitals and doctors have seen a huge increase in demand for testing.

Last week, the Coastal Health District’s testing site at the Savannah Civic Center saw a major increase in demand. On Thursday alone, they tested more than 1,000 people. The week before, they were averaging only about 300 tests per day.

CHD’s risk communicator says there are things you can do to get tested quicker.

“Everyone is trying to ramp up their testing efforts but this surge happened so quickly it’s going to take some time to have capacity meet demand. A few things you can do, look multiple places to get testing, if you go to the civic center, pre-register, you don’t need an appointment but if you go online and pre-register then when you get there you don’t have to do all of that pre registration on site so that will move the line more quickly,” said Ginger Heidel, Risk Communicator for the Coastal Health District.

If you would like to pre-register for a test, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.