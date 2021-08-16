Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 8-16-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Our weather will remain very unsettled through Thursday. Fred will make landfall well to our west and the remnants will persist over the southeast through Wednesday. High pressure will continue off the east coast. The steering currents around these two systems will combine to give us plenty of tropical moisture. This will result in a good chance for on and off showers with isolated thunderstorms through Wednesday. The remnants of Fred should finally dissipate Thursday and high pressure will prevail in to the weekend. This will lower our rain chances and give us more sun and warmer temps.

Today will be cloudy with a 70% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight will be cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms highs near 90.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Friday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms highs in the low 90s.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Fred will make landfall today along the Florida panhandle. Fred will quickly weaken over landfall and dissipate by Wednesday near the Ohio-West Virginia border. Tropical Depression Grace is located just south of Hispaniola. Grace will continue to move to the west and is forecast to make landfall along the Mexican coast Saturday as a strong tropical storm. Grace is no threat to our area. Tropical Depression Eight is located east of Bermuda. This storm is forecast to become Tropical Storm Henri and complete a semi circle around Bermuda. TD 8 is currently no threat to us.

Marine Forecast: Today: SE winds at 10-15 kt. Seas 3-4 ft. Tonight: SE winds at 15-20 kt. Seas 4-5 ft. Tuesday: S winds at 15-20 kt with gusts to 25 kt. Seas 3-4 ft.

