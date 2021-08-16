Sky Cams
Georgia wins fresh ruling in water war with Florida, Alabama

Chattahoochee River
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — A judge has ruled that a federal agency doesn’t have to revise its plans for how it operates dams along the Chattahoochee and Flint rivers.

It’s another win for Georgia in its struggles with Florida and Alabama over the water that flows into the Apalachicola River.

Environmental groups and the state of Alabama sued the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 2017.

They said the agency’s plans held too much water in reservoirs in the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint basin.

It’s the second win for Georgia, after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Florida’s effort this spring to cap how much water Georgia could use.

Some or all of the plaintiffs could appeal to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

