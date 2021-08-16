Hampton Police respond to deadly shooting on Barry Ave.
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HAMPTON, S.C. (WTOC) - One man has died after a shooting Sunday on Barry Avenue in Hampton.
Hampton Police arrived on the scene and found a man with gunshot wounds.
The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
Hampton Police have requested that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division take the lead in the investigation.
