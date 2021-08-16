Sky Cams
Hampton Police respond to deadly shooting on Barry Ave.

(Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT
HAMPTON, S.C. (WTOC) - One man has died after a shooting Sunday on Barry Avenue in Hampton.

Hampton Police arrived on the scene and found a man with gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Hampton Police have requested that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division take the lead in the investigation.

