Health coverage costs will stay flat for Georgia teachers, state workers

ATLANTA (AP) — Health insurance costs will stay the same for Georgia public school teachers and state employees next year.

The state Department of Community Health approved 2022 rates on Thursday for the 650,000 people insured by the State Health Benefit Plan.

The department’s board voted last summer to raise premiums this year by an average of 5%.

Deductibles and co-pays will also remain the same, as will the providers offering coverage.

State Health Benefit Plan Executive Director Louis Amis says the COVID-19 pandemic decreased use of medical services in the first half of 2020, cutting medical costs.

Usage has increased since, but Amis says the effects of increases from the COVID-19 delta variant remain unclear.

