Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Hilton Head Island state of emergency declared due to rising COVID-19 cases

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The mayor of Hilton Head Island has signed a state of emergency declaration due to the rising cases of COVID-19, particularly the Delta variant.

This local state of emergency authorizes the town manager to take steps “determined to be necessary for the protection of life, property, and community services.” This includes measures like now requiring the public to wear face coverings in city-owned facilities, according to Assistant Town Manager Angie Stone.

The rise in COVID-19 cases affecting local health facilities in Hilton Head and Beaufort County is cited in the order.

Hilton Head Mayor John McCann signed the order on Monday, Aug. 16.

Hilton Head Island town council will discuss if they should add more COVID-19 mitigating strategies during Tuesday’s council meeting.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Georgia Rep. Mickey Stephens, D - Savannah, packs up after the House went into recess at...
Georgia mourns the loss of Savannah state Rep. Mickey Stephens, 77
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two bodies that were found on Hilton Head...
2 bodies found on Hilton Head Island
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Beaufort MRO and the Coast Guard are searching for a...
Coast Guard suspends search for missing person off Daufuskie Island, other agencies continue search
Clouds roll into downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. The Census Bureau...
Georgia gets more urban and diverse as white residents dip
19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen

Latest News

More than 30 cars jump track as train derails in Georgia
FILE - Blues singer Ray Charles sings "Oh What a Beautiful Morning" in Pasadena, Calif....
Ray Charles, The Judds to join Country Music Hall of Fame
Marquese Shavel Palmer
Claxton man arrested following GBI drug investigation in Evans County
This year’s State Fair is set to take place from October 13-24.
South Carolina State Fair announces in person return this fall