Hilton Head Island state of emergency declared due to rising COVID-19 cases

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The mayor of Hilton Head Island has signed a state of emergency declaration due to the rising cases of COVID-19, particularly the Delta variant.

This local state of emergency authorizes the town manager to take steps “determined to be necessary for the protection of life, property, and community services.” This includes measures like now requiring the public to wear face coverings in city-owned facilities, according to Assistant Town Manager Angie Stone.

The rise in COVID-19 cases affecting local health facilities in Hilton Head and Beaufort County is cited in the order.

Hilton Head Mayor John McCann signed the order on Monday, Aug. 16.

Hilton Head Island town council will discuss if they should add more COVID-19 mitigating strategies during Tuesday’s council meeting.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.