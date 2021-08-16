Liberty Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspects who stole weapons during store break-in

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects who stole from Dawson’s General Store on the 5700 block of West Oglethorpe Highway in Walthourville on Monday morning.

They say the burglary happened around 3:55 a.m. They believe the business was burglarized by two males.

The men were seen driving two vehicles. One was a blue car, possibly a Nissan Versa or Hyundai Elantra style and a black car resembling a Chevrolet Impala or Nissan Altima.

Deputies say an unknown number of firearms were stolen from the store.

Anyone with information should call the contact Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at 912-391-1500, Detective Anthony Hooker at 912-391-1426 or dial 911 and ask to forward information or speak to a detective.

