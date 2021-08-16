Sky Cams
MONDAY | Occasional downpours through the afternoon

*
*(wtoc)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re tracking spotty downpours moving in from the Atlantic early this morning. It’ll be wet, at times, through the morning commute. Rain may become more widespread across the Metro heading into mid-morning.

The risk of severe weather is quite lo but a few downpours could cause some street flooding today. The risk of rain continues this afternoon with temperatures topping-out in the mid-80s in many spots. A few spots may pick up between 2″ and 4″ inches of rain before 8 p.m. Though, some will miss out on rain altogether. Rain accumulation will be uneven today.

Scattered downpours lessen heading into the evening, before redeveloping overnight tonight into Tuesday morning. The chance of scattered downpours continues through Friday afternoon and early evening. Rain will be heavy at times, once again.

The forecast begins tom, gradually, dry out Wednesday. Hotter, drier summer weather arrives late in the work-week and heading into the weekend. Only spotty downpours are in the weekend forecast.

TROPICAL STORM FRED - Packing 50 MPH winds in the 2 a.m. Advisory, Fred is tracking towards the Florida Panhandle this morning. The system is forecast to make landfall this evening; likely west of Panama City, Florida. It’ll help boost our chance of rain through tomorrow afternoon. But, no direct impacts are expected locally.

Have a great day,

Cutter

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

