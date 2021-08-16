Savannah physician assistant headed to Paralympics in Tokyo

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mary Vacala has been working Olympics and other international sports events since 1993, but she has never faced a challenge like the one ahead of her trip to this year’s Paralympic Games.

The Chatham Orthopedic physician assistant would not let Covid interrupt her work with the USA Men’s Wheelchair Basketball team that leaves for Tokyo this week.

“Gold. Nothing but gold.’’

The objective is about all that is unchanged for Mary Vacala this time. She leaves this week for the Paralympics in Tokyo, where she will serve as the medical provider for the USA Men’s Wheelchair Basketball Team, the same team that has held several training camps in Savannah.

She expects her fourth time in that role to be unlike any other in her 30 years of Olympic and Paralympic experience.

“Preparing differently? I think medically, not so much with injuries, but medically. Trying to keep them safe, trying to keep us all safe. Never before had we had to tell people, don’t go anywhere, quarantine yourself, stay away from everybody and anybody just so we can get to the Games,” said Vacala.

And to get to the Games, the entire team will go through a strenuous Covid-testing protocol.

“96-hours before we leave, 24-hours before we leave, and then once we get there, every single day we test. Everybody involved with the team, coaching staff, medical staff, every athlete, every single day,” Vacala said.

Vacala has worked with the Men’s Wheelchair Basketball Team for nine years. She served a similar role with the Women’s Wheelchair Basketball Team prior to that and has also worked two Olympics.

The extra precautions this year have not diminished the excitement of returning to that atmosphere for Vacala or her team.

“They’ve worked hard for this, they’ve worked hard for four years and it was taken away from them. That was devastating in itself. And then to have to wait the fifth year and not know for a while if this dream was going to happen. Some of these guys have been here before, they’ve been to the Olympics and they won a gold medal. Some have been there and not won anything, and then we have a few guys who this will be their first Olympic. And so, this to them is a dream come true,” Vacala said.

And Vacala will be there to make sure they have every opportunity to see it through to the end.

“The injuries are different than what you would see in regular basketball. Regular basketball, we’re thinking ankle injuries, knee injuries. These guys are getting to their shoulders, they fall out of their chairs a lot, they get hit and fall out, so they’re going to sustain injuries to their wrists, their elbows. And then they get overuse injuries because they’re constantly pushing,” said Vacala.

And also trying to not let Covid impact the trip, even while being aware of it every minute she is there.

“It’s like the nightmare is settling down is what they are calling it. Because it has been a nightmare. You cannot keep up with the emails and the text messages of this has changed, this has changed .. now, statistically, it has not hit the Olympic Village bad. It has hit outside the Olympic Village in Tokyo, you can see that all over the news. But inside the village, they’ve kept it minor. But it’s just getting there, from here to there, is what we worry about,” Vacala explained.

Vacala traveled to Colorado Springs last Thursday and her teams will fly to Tokyo this Thursday. The Paralympics will be played Aug. 24 through Sept. 5.

