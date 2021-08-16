Pooler pharmacy seeing increase in COVID testing, vaccinations

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - With the rise in COVID-19 cases, local pharmacies are seeing an increase in the number of people coming to get tested and get vaccinated.

Pharmacists at Pooler Pharmacy say the number of positive tests they’re seeing is “overwhelming.”

In the first hour of opening Monday, pharmacists say they had about 10 people come to get tested. People told staff they’re coming to get tested for several reasons, whether it’s because they feel sick, they want to get checked before going back to school or they’re hoping to travel.

“We want you to be safe, we want our community to be safe. Please heed the message,” Pharmacist Josh Greeson said.

Greeson is a pharmacist at Pooler Pharmacy. He says in the past two weeks they’ve seen a big increase in people looking for vaccines.

“We’re seeing folks that were hesitant start to trust the numbers and trust their healthcare professionals to make sure that we’re going to give them something that is going to help contribute positively to their health,” Greeson said.

This past Friday, Greeson says they administered more than 40 shots. He compared this to the peak time of when they were averaging 60 shots a day. It shows, he says, that the demand is going back up.

“I have friends that own stores in other areas that are seeing similar patterns, that folks are really coming out to get vaccinated,” Greeson said.

Greeson says with school back in session they’ve seen a lot of school-aged people walking through the doors. But what he says is “overwhelming” is the sheer number of positive tests.

“In the past week it has really been shocking the number of folks that we’re seeing have positive COVID tests. The number is exploding,” he said.

Greeson says during the summer months they saw a downswing in their number of vaccinations and tests, but he says it’s quickly rising more and more every day.

