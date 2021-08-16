Rep. Nancy Mace shares thoughts on Afghanistan withdrawal
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina District 1 Representative Nancy Mace is reacting to President Biden’s decision to pull troops from Afghanistan.
The Republican congresswoman tweeted Sunday night, that while she supported the decision to withdraw from Afghanistan, she was worried that there wasn’t a proper exit strategy.
In a post she says in part “Most people agree, we’ve got to bring our troops home, but for our brave men and women in uniform, we cannot do this without a clear plan and exit strategy and most certainly not one that presents uncertainty and danger.. God bless those in Afghanistan tonight, I pray we get you home safely. And may God bless the USA.”
